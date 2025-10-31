iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $208.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

