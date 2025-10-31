Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

