HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,028 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

