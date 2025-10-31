Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Position Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,151 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $42,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 8,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

