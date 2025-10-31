Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.79 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

