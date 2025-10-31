Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6,886.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 2.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $55,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 5.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $574.80 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.71 and a 200 day moving average of $538.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

