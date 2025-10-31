Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:GEV opened at $574.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $608.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.14. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

