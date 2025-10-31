Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.06. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

