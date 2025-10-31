Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Increased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $625.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.