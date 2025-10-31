IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SPTI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

