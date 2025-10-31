IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SPMO opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.