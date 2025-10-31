IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $475.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $480.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

