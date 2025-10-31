IFG Advisory LLC Buys 15,306 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,828,000 after purchasing an additional 847,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,288,508 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after buying an additional 1,232,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,892,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

