Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 2,282 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $95.15 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
O’Reilly Automotive Profile
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than O’Reilly Automotive
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.