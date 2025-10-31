Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 2,282 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $95.15 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.