Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $194.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.67. The firm has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

