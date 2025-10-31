IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,496 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 327,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

