Elite Life Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Oracle makes up about 0.7% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 6.8%

ORCL stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.85. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

