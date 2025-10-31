iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

