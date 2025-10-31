Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 93.7% in the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 132.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 61.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Corteva Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.62 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

