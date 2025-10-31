Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after buying an additional 6,341,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,834,000 after buying an additional 2,028,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,661,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

