BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $139.46 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

