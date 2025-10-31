UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 78 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $196.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

