Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 286.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.32.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $369.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.54. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

