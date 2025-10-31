Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NYSE PM opened at $145.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

