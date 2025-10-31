Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stake Lessened by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

