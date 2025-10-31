Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,019 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

