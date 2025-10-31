BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $334.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.21 and a 200 day moving average of $305.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

