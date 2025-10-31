Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Position Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $232.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

