Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,076,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,317,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,354,000 after acquiring an additional 806,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,312,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 483,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

