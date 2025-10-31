UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.75 and its 200 day moving average is $258.88.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

