Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total value of $350,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,966,260.32. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $419,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,141.50. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,334 shares of company stock worth $2,201,072 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

