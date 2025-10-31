Amphenol (NYSE:APH) VP Lance D’amico Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP Lance D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $141.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

