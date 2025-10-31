Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $261.53 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.22 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

