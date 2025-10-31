Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

