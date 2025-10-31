Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,530 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $107.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

