Spinnaker Trust Buys 277 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $173.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Constellation Brands from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.