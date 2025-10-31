Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $328.51 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.61.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

