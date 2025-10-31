Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 106,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 305.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

