Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,083,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,320,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.50 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.