Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,201,000 after buying an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,927,000 after buying an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,998,000.

JEPI opened at $56.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

