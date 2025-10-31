Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 338 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

