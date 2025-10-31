New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 80.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $53,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.40 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -173.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.