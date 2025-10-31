Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $215,000 in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

AMETEK Trading Up 7.4%

AME opened at $197.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average is $180.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

