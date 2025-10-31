Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,765,000 after acquiring an additional 950,765 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $810,047,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $754,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219,111 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $218.27 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.81.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $243,407,367. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

