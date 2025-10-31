New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

