T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $102.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $107.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

