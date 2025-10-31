Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $208,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,675,000 after buying an additional 2,707,068 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $77,976,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,792,000 after buying an additional 1,680,116 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.95 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

