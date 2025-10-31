Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 6,719 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 0.7% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

