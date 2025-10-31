Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $37.18 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $626.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

