Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $285.40 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

